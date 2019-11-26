Colleen B. Judge, age 92, passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home in West Wyoming, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Feb. 11, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Colleen was the daughter of the late Paul and LaVerne (Eyler) Haworth.

Raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Colleen was a graduate of Scottsbluff High School, attended Scottsbluff Junior College and was a 1948 graduate of the University of Nebraska, School of Arts and Sciences, where she acquired a bachelor of arts degree in English with minors in history and psychology.

Colleen was employed with the Naval Department in Washington D.C.

Colleen will be remembered as an extraordinarily loving and compassionate mom. There was no better role model in dealing with life's adversities with simple directness, unconditional kindness and humor. Colleen loved reading, writing poetry and sports. Colleen is that one person to make you smile and feel better about yourself. Our loss is heaven's gain. God is smiling. Thanks mom!

In addition to her parents, Paul and LaVerne Haworth, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James W. Judge.

Colleen is survived by her eleven chil­dren, Dr. James III and wife, Katie, Chester Springs, Michael and wife, Anne, Dallas, Colleen Moore and husband, Dr. Rob, Palos Verdes, California, Kathleen Fee and husband, John, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Brian and wife Cathy, Edwardsville, Maureen Devine and husband, Wayne, Harveys Lake; Eileen Crossin and husband, Thomas, Trucksville, Marianne Judge, Doylestown, Sean and wife, Kim, Kingston, Patricia Gor­man, Sewell New Jersey; and Jen­nifer Fanning and husband, Andrew, Canton, New York.

Also surviving are her twenty-seven grandchildren: James Judge IV and wife, Julie, Carolyn Urbanovich and husband, Matthew, Bonnie Coleman and husband, Michael, Megan Melvin and husband, Thomas and Daniel Judge, Dr. Conor Judge and Dr. Casey Judge, Daniel and Patrick Moore, Shea and Kerry Fee, Hannah Judge, Brian Devine, and Megan Crawford and husband, Josh, Timothy Crossin and wife, Kimberly, Kelli and Erin Crossin, Samuel, Benjamin and Lauran Piccone, Sean and Tara Judge, James and Nathan Gorman and Kaitlin Bardhan and husband, Ishan, Holly and Kathryn Fanning. Colleen is also blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all those who provided care and comfort to their mom, including the caregivers at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's viewing which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 2nd St., Harveys Lake, with the Reverend Daniel A. Toomey, pastor, officiating.

Those who will be attending the Funeral Mass are kindly asked to assemble directly at the church on Saturday morning as there will be no procession from the funeral home.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass in Saint Mary the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.

For additional information or to send Colleen's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com.