MOUNTAIN TOP — Conor J. Rogan, 22, of Mountain Top, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Geisinger South Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston, he is the son of Sean Rogan, of Nanticoke, and Andrea (Banavage) Rogan, of Mountain Top.

Conor was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.

He worked for several restaurants in the local area. Most recently he was a delivery person for La Napoli Pizza II.

Conor was graduate of Crestwood High School, Class of 2016, where he was a member of the wrestling team. His favorite subject was math, and he excelled at it, winning several contests and awards throughout grade and high school. He attended Scranton University, then later transferred to King's College. His interest in buying and selling stocks led him to pursue a degree in finance.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Florence Rogan; and aunt, Kathleen Ritz.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his maternal grandparents, George and Cassandra Banavage, of McAdoo; his godmother and aunt, with whom he had a special bond, Jessica Jacobs and husband, Brian, of Kelayres; girlfriend, Sarah Deets, of Dorrance; aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved and loyal dog, Bailey.

Conor gave the gift of life to others through organ donation.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Thursday on the All Saints Parish Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County at www.spcaluzernecounty.org.

The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered, and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.