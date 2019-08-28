NORTH HORNELL, N.Y. — Constance A. "Connie" Morris, 86, of Heather Heights, N.Y., passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2019, at Elderwood at Hornell.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 29, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Irene (Gido) Wallace. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Donald Wallace.

A graduate of the Hanover Area High School in Hanover Township, Class of 1950, Connie also received a bachelor's degree in education from Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1955.

She began her career as a kindergarten teacher in Williamsport, where she taught for five years and then she began teaching for 30 years for the Hornell City School District at the North Hornell School and retired from the Columbian School.

Connie was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. She served as a substitute for the Perpetual Adoration Chapel. She also served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross and operated the Christmas Gift Wrapping Program for several years.

Her loving family includes her husband of 59 years, Jackson "Jack" Morris, who she married in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 27, 1960; one sister, Barbara Wallace, of Hornell, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Lynn Wallace, of Wilkes-Barre; two nephews, Albert (Kristin) Wallace and John (Ann) Wallace, all of Wilkes-Barre; as well as one great-nephew, Dylan Wallace.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc., Hornell, is honored to serve the family of Constance A. "Connie" Morris.

To honor her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her memory at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to their favorite charity in her memory.

Online condolences or remembrances of Connie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.