SWOYERSVILLE — Constance M. Galasso, 78, Swoyersville, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Born July 7, 1941, to the late Stanley and Albina Chickanovich Albosta she was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, formerly Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Galasso Jr., on Dec. 5, 2007; and her in-laws James and Rose Galasso, Pittston, who thought of her as their third daughter.

Connie, or Grandma Con as she was known, was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1959. Upon graduation she was employed by the Miner's National Bank, Wilkes-Barre, in the accounting department. Retirement from that position came early when she married the love of her life, in August 1964, to become an excellent domestic engineer and stay-at-home mom to three wonderful children. She enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, vacations at the shore and traveling with her sister-in-law, Dr. Gwen, in her younger years but most recently, due to health problems, enjoyed reading on her Kindle, playing Candy Crush, watching movies and QVC. Her grandchildren were special joys. She cherished their visits, calls, text messages and FaceTiming, even if it were by accident at times.

She is survived by her children, Dr. James W. Galasso III and wife Kari, Shavertown, Robert and wife Linda, Sweet Valley, Cheryl Koval and husband Michael, truly her third son; grandchildren, James W. Galasso IV, Wilkes University, Swoyersville; Airman 1st class Megan Galasso, McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, Kansas; Kathryn Galasso, George Washington University, Washington D.C., Matt Galasso, Shavertown, Emily Galasso, Misericordia University, Sweet Valley, Alicia Galasso, Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut, Rachel Galasso, Sweet Valley, Lauren and Mikey Koval, Swoyersville; sister-in-law, Madeline Solorzano, Shavertown; sister-in-law, Dr. Gwen Galasso Ward and husband Joseph, Jenkins Township, Pittston; cousin Bernadine Marsh, Shavertown; and special friends Dee and Edd Brominski.

A special thank you to Lois Koval, RN and Rob Jenkins, who have helped in so many ways and Jenn Pollick, hairstylist and friend.

