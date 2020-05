Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Constance Mae Cordick, 80, of Kingston died May 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, John. Visitation will be Friday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a private graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.



