Constance "Connie" Padrezas
JENKINS TWP. — Constance "Connie" Padrezas, 77, of Jenkins Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. She and her devoted husband, Thomas Padrezas, would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9, 2020.

Born in Port Griffith, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Arthur and Helen Gurish Belaus. She was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School, Class of 1960. After high school, Connie worked briefly for Pittston Apparel and then became a credit associate for JC Penney at the Wyoming Valley Mall, from where she retired after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Connie was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Padrezas and Andrew Padrezas and his wife, Elayne; grandchildren, Nicole, Felicia, Alina, Aubrey, Andrew and Jayden; step-grandchildren, Thomas, Shannon and Shawn; brother, Andrew Belaus; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Snowball.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Belaus.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Neal Innocent officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Parastas services will be at 4:30 p.m. Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place, with masks required and social distancing.

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
20
Service
04:30 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
