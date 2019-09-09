PITTSTON — Constant R. "Butch" Klush, 74 of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 17, 1945, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Constant and Doris (Dale) Klush.

Butch attended Pittston Schools and was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Number One Contracting.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret (Martinelli) Klush, of Pittston; daughters, Kimberly and husband, Alan Kosik, of Odessa, Florida, Amy Klush and companion, Michael Partash, of Jenkins Township; son and former mayor, Jason Klush and wife Dana, of Pittston; granddaughters, Alison Kosik and Avrie Klush; grandson, Jaxson Klush; brother, Robert Klush, of Pittston. Also surviving are his beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by brother, Dale Klush.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Butch's name to the organization of the donor's choice.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. A blessing service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 1:15 p.m. in the funeral home.

For further information or to express your condolences to Butch's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.