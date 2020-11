LARKSVILLE — Cora Long, 91, of Larksville, died Nov. 4, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings are respect social distancing rules.