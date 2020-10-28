1/
Curtis L. Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIKES CREEK — Curtis L. Swanson, age 71, of Pikes Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 27, 2020.

He was the son of the late Carl T. and June C. Munson Swanson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jim and his wife, Barbara.

He is survived by brothers, Keith and his wife, Mary Jude and Todd and his wife, Barbara; nephew, David; nieces, Sara, Amanda and Alaina.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rod Decker Resource Study Center, 21 Ripplebrook Rd., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences may be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved