PIKES CREEK — Curtis L. Swanson, age 71, of Pikes Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 27, 2020.

He was the son of the late Carl T. and June C. Munson Swanson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jim and his wife, Barbara.

He is survived by brothers, Keith and his wife, Mary Jude and Todd and his wife, Barbara; nephew, David; nieces, Sara, Amanda and Alaina.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rod Decker Resource Study Center, 21 Ripplebrook Rd., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

