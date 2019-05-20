CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Cynthia "Cindy" Rose Zielinski (neé Novak) passed peacefully into heaven at Samaritan Hospice on May 18, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre to Helen and Charles Novak on Jan. 19, 1938.

She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Joseph A. Zielinski, her parents, her sister, Leona Novak and her brother, James Novak.

Cindy lived her life to the fullest as a devoted wife to Joe and a loving mother and grandmother. A nurse at Garden State Hospital (Virtua) for many years, she was an active member of St. Thomas More Parish where many referred to her as the "Pie Lady" due to her delicious baking ability. She had a bright smile and loved to make people laugh. She is lovingly survived by her children: Karen Sue (Peter) Suetterlein, Joseph A. (Julie) Zielinski Jr., and Michael A. Zielinski; eight grandchildren: Joshua, Christin, Barry, Kylie, Grant, Blake, Emma and Shannon; a newborn great-grandson, Joseph and her brother, Charles Novak. She will be greatly missed by her special friends, Kimberly Walsh and Stefania Sroczynski.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, N.J. There will be a viewing again on Friday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057 or at www.moorestownvna.org.