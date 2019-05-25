MOUNTAIN TOP — Dan Rochon, 90, of Mountain Top, went home with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Dan and his wife, Jessie, formerly of Scranton and Factoryville, shared a wonderful life together for 59 years.

Dan was born in Scranton on July 12, 1928, a son of the late John and Lydia Rochon. He was educated in Scranton Technical schools and worked for most of his life at Art Print Co., Scranton, as plant manager until he retired in 1990. He was a faithful member of Gospel Hall, Scranton, and enjoyed spending time in fellowship with his family there and throughout the United States. Following his retirement, Dan and Jessie enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world.

Surviving are his children, Ruth Beach, of Kingston, Dan Rochon and his wife, Sandra, Tim Rochon and his wife, Louise, of Mountain Top, and Judy Pencek and her husband, Bill, of Nicholson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jared, Eric, Autumn, Amber, Amy, Tim and Ben; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jessie; brothers Clarence, Russell, John and Phillip; sister Lydia Evans; son-in-law Lynden Beach; and great-grandchild Sophia Strother.

The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, from the Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home, 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Burial will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.

Memorial contributions in may be made to Bible Truth Publishers at www.bibletruthpublishers.com.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Smith Health Care of Mountain Top and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

