Dana Ernest Race
FALLS — Dana Ernest Race, age 88, of Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Gardens at Tunkhannock.

He was born in Vernon on July 15, 1932 and was the son of the late Charles and Ida Cook Race.

Dana attended Dallas School District. He was a milkman for Kingston and Orange Dairy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, he worked for Proctor and Gamble, Mehoopany, retiring after 27 years.

He was a member of Northmoreland Baptist Church, Centermoreland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Marilyn Race; brothers, Elmer, Olin, Melvin and Sam; and great-grandson, Noah James Theurer.

Dana is survived by his sons, Tom Race, of Falls and Dana J. Race and wife, Karen, of Berwick; daughters, Caroline Wintermut and husband, Steve, of Mehoopanny, Elaine Drumm and husband, Phil, of Salcha, Alaska; and Linda Smith and husband, Bill, of Tunkhannock; brothers, Walter, Daniel, George and Jake Race; grandchildren, David, James, Danny, Sharon, Gary, Christine, Joey, Nancy, Violet, Matthew, Amber, Alisha, Sara and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Elias, Elijah, Aliyah, Lydia, Caleb, Levi, Henry, Cody, Catalina, Dominic, Ethan, Hazel and Kira.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastors Kurt Seboe and James Howell officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Franklin Township.

Memorial donations in Dana's name can be made to WPEL Radio, 251 High St., Montrose, 18801, CEF of Wyoming and Sullivan Counties, 11 Wyoming Ave., PO Box 73, Tunkhannock, 18657, or Northmoreland Baptist Church, 21 Ripplebrook Rd., Tunkhannock, 18657.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
