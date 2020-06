OLD FORGE — Daniel Anthony Cuscela, age 94, of Old Forge's Austin Heights section, died June 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Rose (Zelonis) Cuscela. Private funeral services will be from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a blessing service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Old Forge.