HARVEYS LAKE — Daniel Bernard Behm, 76, of Harveys Lake, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and loyal friends.

Dan was born on Aug. 19, 1943, the youngest son of John and Anna Mager Behm. He graduated from GAR Memorial High School and was a proud Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Danny was an active member of the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 38. He also functioned as the Union's Financial Secretary for many years. Danny attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was an active member in his community.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, nieces Ann Marie O'Donnell, Cindy Bower and Suzanne Behm, great-nephews Matthew Bower and Nicholas Mack, brothers-in-law Harry Pulaski and Jim Mack and his beloved dogs, Harvey, Bauer and Sadie.

He is survived by his wife, Michalene Zajac Behm, with whom he shared 40 wonderful years. He is also survived by his siblings: Anna Pulaski, Charles Behm, Bernard (Mary Ann) Behm and Betty Mack; numerous wonderful nieces and nephews, and faithful pup, Quincy. Danny also leaves behind many loving friends, too numerous to mention by name. But you know who you are and you know that you were loved.

Danny lived life to the fullest. He was an excellent cook and loved entertaining in his home or on his dock. He was happiest when his house was full with love and laughter. He took pride in his weekly Sunday dinners, usually featuring his famous mashed potatoes.

Dan loved all things Christmas, it was his favorite time of the year. His season began on Veterans Day, when he began assembling his Snow Village train display. He didn't stop until the house was sparkling inside and out. The yearly displays thrilled and amazed all those who entered his holiday home.

Dan loved to travel and enjoyed numerous cruises and beach vacations with his wife by his side. Skiing was another passion of his and he spent many energetic days on the slopes throughout the United States and Canada. Dan's favorite hobby was dining out and drinking fine merlot (with a little ice). He enjoyed visiting fine dining establishments and wineries throughout the Wyoming Valley and beyond.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Geisinger ICU Unit, Timber Ridge Health Care Center and Residential Hospice for their exceptional care.

The Valley lost one of its brightest stars. Danny was a kind and loving soul who was generous with all that he had. In his honor, please perform a random act of kindness to keep his light burning brightly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 2nd Street, Harveys Lake. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.

Family and friends may call at the Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to Blue Chip Farms Animal Refuge, 947 Lockville Road, Dallas PA 18612.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Danny's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.