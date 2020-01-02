WILKES-BARRE — Daniel D. Conahan Sr., of Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Allied Medical, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Nell Narsavage Conahan and was a member of St. Andrew's parish, Wilkes-Barre. He worked as a custodian for the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding quads and watching football games.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Conahan.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Conahan; daughter Michelle Conahan; grandchildren Mason and Caullen Kupris; sister Patricia Corwin; and brother Joseph Conahan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in St. Andrew's Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mother Mary of God Mausoleum, Hanover Township.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.