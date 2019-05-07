DUPONT — Daniel Frank (Dinky) Nyzio, 89, returned to his heavenly home on May 5, 2019.

Daniel was born in Dupont on May 9, 1929, to Apolonia (Twardowska) and Alojzy Nyzio.

As a child, he blasted coal at 10-years-old and worked on local farms. He attended Dupont High School, graduating in 1947. After high school, Daniel moved to Southern Connecticut.

When he was drafted into the United States Army in 1951, he completed basic training at Indian Town Gap, Pa. He then served his country for two years as Sgt. First Class in the Korean War.

After the war, he returned to Connecticut and resumed employment at Metro Body/International Harvester as an hourly employee, advancing through the ranks up to general manager. There he met many of his lifelong friends. During the recession, he worked in the construction trade. He was greatly skilled at carpentry and concrete work. He took pride transitioning those skills by helping family and friends with home improvements. He eventually returned to manufacturing and retired from Heim Corporation.

Daniel was a hardworking man of great integrity with a deep devotion to his family. He was very generous helping others in times of need. He liked gardening, hunting, cabin trips and having a good time with family and friends. In Bridgeport, Conn., he was a member of St. Michaels Church and the White Eagles. He was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, VFW Post 4909 and the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Charlotte (Kuna); three children: Marysia (Jay), Juzi (Joe) and Danusz (Jessie); three grandchildren: Nicole, Lukasz and Daniel III; a sister, Julia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his daughter, Katherine; his brothers, Frank, Joseph, John and Edward; and sisters Eva, MaryAnn, Lottie and Mary.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, from Kiesinger Funeral Home, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with Fr. Thomas Petro officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery.

