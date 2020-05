Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

PLAINS — Daniel Fumanti, 85, a resident of Plains, died May 7, 2020. A private funeral service was celebrated on Saturday in Saint Mary's R.C. Cemetery, Hanover Township. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store