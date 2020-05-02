WEST WYOMING — Daniel Grescavage, 73, of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. His loving wife is Theresa (Milewski) Grescavage. Daniel and Theresa would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on July 9. Born on Dec. 11, 1946, in Pittston, Daniel was the son of the late Frank "Oscar" and Alice Wrobleski Grescavage. Daniel was a graduate of West Wyoming High School. He was a self-employed mason. He served six years in the 109th Artillery PA National Guard. He was a five-ton truck driver pulling a 155 Howitzer gun. Daniel was honorably discharged. Daniel was a member of West Wyoming Borough Council since 2003. He served as chairman and vice-chairman, and also served on various committees. He was a member of St. Monica Parish, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Post 904 and a lifetime member of the West Wyoming Hose Co. #1. Daniel was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers. In addition to his wife, Theresa, Daniel is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Chipego and her husband, Daniel, of State College; his brothers-in-law, Daniel Milewski, of Plymouth and Mitch Milewski and his wife, JoAnn, of Nashua, N.H.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's Memory to St. Monica Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, 18644. Arrangements and care entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store