WEST PITTSTON — Daniel J. Maszeroski, 83, of West Pittston, died June 20, 2020. Surviving is his wife, the former Helene Dobranski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. There will be no public viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.