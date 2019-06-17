PITTSTON — Daniel J. Szewczyk, 85, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, with whom he resided.

Born in Scranton on March 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Walter Szewczyk, Tessie Gralla Szewczyk and Stanley Shepulski.

Daniel was a graduate of Duryea High School. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, where he served as a mechanic on the B-36 bombers. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp., Scranton, and Standard Coated Products, Hughestown. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, the former Catherine "Kitty" Zerblas, and his brother, Walter Szewczyk.

Daniel is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Matthew Morreale, of Pittston; two grandson, Anthony Morreale, of Pittston, and Matthew Morreale, of Pittston Township; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Thelma Szewczyk, of Lehman; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from the Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. The Greater Pittston AMVETZ will have a military services at the funeral home and at the cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.