MOUNTAIN TOP — Daniel J. Kelleher, 55, Mountain Top, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, he was the son of the late Daniel and Muriel A. Courduff Kelleher and was a graduate of Crestwood High School. He was a life Washington Redskins fan who loved spending time at the beach, listening to music and most importantly gathering with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Ellen B. Kelleher.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Michelle Frost Kelleher; brother, John and his wife Barbara; nephews Nathan and Austin; niece Kathryn; cousin Marcia Mayeski and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and beloved dog Hope.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top with the Rev. JP Bohanan.

Friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family invite all to a celebration of life luncheon immediately following at the Wright Township Fire Hall, Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Recreation Fund, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 in Daniel's name.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information or to view a video tribute to Daniel.