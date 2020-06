SHICKSHINNY — Daniel L. Gensel, 86, of Marvin Road, Shickshinny (Muhlenburg), died June 11, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Martha's Church, Fairmount Springs. Diocese guidelines for procedures and seating in church will be followed. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., Hunlock Creek.