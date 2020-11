Daniel L. Thompson, 62, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Pittston, died Nov. 14, 2020. Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.