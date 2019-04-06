YORK — Daniel M. Pindzola, 84, died at home in York on Sunday, March 17, 2019, following a battle with multiple myeloma. He was married for 52 years to the late Karen F. Pindzola.

He was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Scranton. The son of the late Michael and Mary (Leskanich) Pindzola, he grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., spending his early years and summers in the Scranton countryside.

A researcher and professor, Dan held a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. During his early career at Pfizer, Dupont and the Franklin Institute Research Center, he gained multiple patents. One research project included a deep-sea submarine dive to study the effects of offshore waste dumping on marine life. His research led him to start a company to produce "EcoRock," a type of asphalt which he invented by turning trash and solid waste into material that could be used to pave roads. In his later career, he was a professor at Wilkes University, where he loved inspiring young students and telling stories.

During retirement, his pastimes included seeing family, traveling to Florida, finding good deals on cars and reading. He was a voracious reader and talker; his eclectic taste in literature varied from history, medicine, to mindfulness and religion and included the Merck Medical Manual from 1948. Dan brought an engineer's mindset to everything and left traces of practical innovations in all parts of his house. Doting on his dog, Heidi, brought him joy and his Ukrainian heritage was a source of pride. Cooking pierogis, kutia and cabbage soup were a few ways he shared his heritage with friends and family.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on May 11 in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St., York, PA 17403.

Dan is survived by a son, J. Ander Pindzola and wife Kathy, of York; a daughter, Lauren P. Courtney and husband Andrew, of Falls Church, Va.; five grandchildren, Grace Pindzola, Olivia Pindzola, Jude Pindzola, Sasha Courtney and Hanna Courtney; a sister, Eleanor Bello, of Queens Village, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Emil Pindzola, of Dover, Del.

