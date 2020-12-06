1/1
Daniel N. Frascella Sr.
MOUNTAIN TOP — Daniel N. Frascella Sr., 90, of Mountain Top, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Trenton, N.J., on Aug. 7, 1930, he was the son of the late Catherine and Daniel Frascella.

He was employed by the American Cigar Co., Trenton, N.J., and Mountain Top, for more than 40 years, until his retirement.

Dan proudly served the Wright Township community as a supervisor for 24 years. He was also a member of the Board of Director's for the Marian Sutherland Library as well as several other civic organizations in the Mountain Top community.

He was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Pastoral Council, the Holy Name Society, and a Third Degree member of its Knights of Columbus, Council No. 6440.

Dan was an avid New York Yankees and Notre Dame football fan. Most of all, Dan loved to spend his time with his beloved family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Fanny M. (Brogel) Frascella, and his brother, Thomas Frascella.

Surviving are his loving sons, Daniel and his wife Janet, Thomas and his wife Gretchen, grandchildren, whom he adored, Brianne, Daniel, Ryan, Anne and Jane, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of his friends, who our dad treasured and loved dearly. We will never forget your kindness. We would also like to thank Tammy Preston and her staff for their exceptional care at Smith Personal Care. Also, we would also like to thank both the fourth floor and PCU staff for caring for our father in his final days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service and Mass of Christian burial will take place Monday for the immediate family. Interment will in St. Mary's cemetery.

A public Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at a later date, at St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.

Arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



Published in Times Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 6, 2020
Dan, Tom and family,I am so very sorry for your loss.
Mari Madden Van Wie
December 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I always had a lot of respect for your mom and your dad. Enjoyed playing softball with Dan for the American Tobacco team way back when.

Rick Wetzel
Richard Wetzel
December 6, 2020
We will miss you dear friend. We were blessed to know you and have you in our lives.
Barbara & John Bellas
December 6, 2020
We will miss you dear friend.
Barbara and John Bellas
December 6, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dan for a number of years during his service to Wright Township. A true gentleman and great asset to his community.
My condolences to the entire Frascella family.
christopher Borton
December 6, 2020
Barbara Bellas
December 6, 2020
Dan & Family,
Very sorry for your loss.
Michael Khalife
Michael Khalife
December 6, 2020
Danny, I just want to offer my deepest sympathies to you and your family on the loss of your Dad. I heard he was a great guy and knowing you, I'm sure of it.
Bob DiPietro
December 6, 2020
Such a wonderful gentleman who will be dearly missed by all! Always with a smile on his face!

Sending thoughts and prayers to his beautiful family!

Rest In Peace Danny!
Peggy Russo
