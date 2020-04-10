ASHLEY — Daniel R. Oleniak, age 81, of Ashley, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes Barre, on May 15, 1938, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Grencavage) Oleniak.

He was a member of the graduating Class of 1956 of Wilkes Barre Twp. High School.

He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army, from 1959 to 1961.

After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he attended the State Police Academy in Hershey. He was employed for 30 years as a State Trooper, retiring in 1991.

In his earlier years, Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman. He later was active in numerous bowling leagues at Chacko's Lanes. After his retirement, he enjoyed many afternoons using his metal detector at area beaches and parks, in search of buried treasure. In the winter-time, he spent his Sundays rooting for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a dedicated father and husband, and will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Leonard Oleniak.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann (Hahn) Oleniak, at home; son, Ray Oleniak and his companion, Mary Dennis, of Mountain Top; daughter, Jennifer Oleniak, of Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, 18612.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Ibrahim Almeky and his Physician Assistant, Heather, for their excellent care and compassion given to Daniel in his time of need.

Arrangements are by the George A. Strish, Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.