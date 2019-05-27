SWOYERSVILLE — Daniel R. Shumack, 98, formerly of Owen Street, Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, at the Llanfair House, Wayne, N.J., where he resided for the past two years.

His beloved wife was the late Agnes M. (Rusnak) Shumack, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2009. Dan and Agnes were blessed to share 62 wonderful years of marriage.

Born on April 22, 1921, in Swoyersville, Daniel was the son of the late Rudy Shumack and Margaret (Stofko) Shumack Harcharik.

Raised in Swoyersville, Dan was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1938.

A United States Army veteran, Dan honorably served his country for over three years during World War II, serving in France, Germany, and Central Europe, and participating in the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. He was decorated with the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 bronze stars and 1 bronze arrowhead, the American Theatre Service Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award, and the Good Conduct Medal. Upon his honorable discharge on Nov. 24, 1945, he attained the rank of Private 1st Class.

In 1952, Dan and Agnes moved to Clifton, New Jersey, where they raised their family and resided for 36 years. They returned to their hometown of Swoyersville in 1988 where Daniel resided until moving back to New Jersey in 2017 to be closer to his family.

Prior to his retirement in 1983, Dan was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, Clifton, N.J.

A faithful Catholic, Dan was a member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville, where he held membership with the church's Holy Name Society, served as an usher, and volunteered at the church's annual bazaar. Following the consolidation of his church, he became a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. While residing in Clifton, N.J., Dan was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, where he held membership with the church's Holy Name Society, served on its Parish Council, and volunteered at its Saturday evening bingo for many years.

Dan was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Assumpta Council 3987, Kingston, and was a 4th Degree Member of the Our Lady of Czestochowa Assembly 1928. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville, and the Swoyersville Senior Citizens.

A man of many enjoyments, Dan especially enjoyed working his daily crossword puzzle; watching all sporting events; rooting on his favorite team, the New York Yankees; eating his favorite dish, "beef steak"; relaxing with a glass of Remy Martin cognac and a cigar; swimming; and bowling.

Dan and Agnes were avid travelers, and their travels led them to Australia, Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, and many other places throughout the United States. They also loved to socialize with their group of friends who were affectionately called "The Dirty Dozen."

Family was the center of Dan's life and he treasured every moment he shared with his loved ones. He will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Rudy and Margaret, and his wife, Agnes, Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, William Shumack, and his step-father, John Harcharik.

Daniel is survived by his children, Carol Duchensky and her husband, Joe, of Morris Plains, N.J.; Nancy McMahon and her husband, Fred, of Pompton Plains, N.J.; Richard Shumack and his wife, Ceal, of Sprakers, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Karen Gorman and her husband, Patrick; Joey Duchensky and his wife, Jillian; Kristy Duchensky; Nick Duchensky and his wife, Emily; Allison Shumack; Fred McMahon; and Katie McMahon; his great-grandchildren, twins, Ciara and Eva Gorman; Declan Gorman; and Ava Duchensky; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Reverend Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville, where Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army.

Family and friends are invited to Daniel's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the funeral home. The Knights of Columbus, Assumpta Council 3987, will recite the Rosary at 7:30 p.m.

For additional information or to send Daniel's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's memory to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes Street, Swoyersville, Pennsylvania 18704.