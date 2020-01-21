SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Daniel Seganish, age 88, of Springfield, Viginia, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Daniel and Charlotte Regina Pastula Seganish and widower of Clara Headley Seganish. Dan attended Swoyersville High School, graduated Wyoming Seminary (SEM) in Kingston in 1950, and graduated in 1954 from the Catholic University of America with a BS in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation he worked at PEPCO and then proceeded to have a distinguished 37 year career as a civilian for the Department of the Navy, in Washington D.C. He was a beloved and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth of Great Falls, Virginia; Roger and his wife, Amy of Olney, Maryland, Joseph and his wife Breena of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; as well as four cherished grandchildren, and many dear friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive, Callao, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 72 Henderson Drive, P.O. Box 22, Callao, VA 22435.