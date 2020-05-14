NANTICOKE — Daniel Thomas Kozick, 28, of Nanticoke, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1991, to his parents, Daniel Kozick, of Dallas, and Debbie Kozick, of Trucksville. Danny graduated from Dallas High School, Class of 2010, and was a 2013 graduate of the Fortis Institute, Forty Fort. He was a truck driver employed by Heller Trucking. Danny loved trucks and everything about them. Danny enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and going to his grandparents farm. He liked helping his Grandpa with the plowing, planting corn and camping at the farm with his family. He also enjoyed going to the Kitchen Family Cabin on South Mountain, riding quads, being with his sons and fiancee, Seanna. He was a loving and caring son and father, and was loved by his family. He will be missed by all and will always remain in our hearts. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Daniel Kozick; great-grandmothers, Beulah Howell and Irene Corby; uncles, Marvin Corby, Mike Kozick; and cousin, David Kozick. Surviving, in addition to his parents, Daniel (Deana) and Debbie Kozick, are his fiancee, Seanna Oliver; sons, Brantley Leo Kozick and Kacey Walker Kozick, of Nanticoke; siblings, Bill Kozick and his wife, Amy, Danielle Kozick and her fiancé, Brian Bower, of Wilkes-Barre, Brandy Butler and her husband, Keith, of Dallas, Deann Kozick. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Bill and Shirley Corby, of Tunkhannock, and paternal grandmother, Faith Kozick, of Arizona; uncles, Bill Corby, of Tunkhannock, Lennie Kozick, of Arizona; aunts, Sherry Corby, of Tunkhannock, Lori Corby, of Tunkhannock; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and best friend, Sam Vanhorn. Private funeral services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to the Brantley and Kacey Kozick trust at UFCW Credit Union. Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020.