MONROE TWP. — Darrel E. Major, age 84 of Monroe Township, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Gardens at Tunkhannock.

He was born in Trucksville on Nov. 15, 1935, and was the son of the late Homer and Lena (Kocher) Major.

Darrel graduated from Lake-Lehman High School and received his bachelor's degree in education from the Pennsylvania State University, State College. He was a teacher/instructor at the West Hazleton Vocational Technical School where he taught horticulture, agriculture and farm mechanics. Darrel served on the board for the Luzerne County Soil and Water Conservation Committee. He was a member of the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church and belonged to the Gideons organization.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Eva M. Major, and brothers, Pastor Warren Major and Glen Major.

Darrel is survived by sons, Dale Major (Roseann), of Wapwallopen, Bruce Major (Beth), of Drums, and Mark Major (Brea), of Shavertown; daughter, Bonnie Dodd (Rick), of Etters; sister, Janet Stokes (David), of Lehman Township; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor Larry Major, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Kocher Cemetery, Lake Township.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.