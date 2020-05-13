WEST NANTICOKE — David A. Hummel, 78, of Lamoreaux Street, West Nanticoke, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence. Born in Hunlock Creek, he was the son of Russell and Effie Strait Hummel. David was a member of the former United Methodist Church, West Nanticoke, and prior to his retirement, he had been employed as an auto mechanic with Bruni Auto Sales, West Nanticoke. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth, son, David, and brother, Russel. Surviving are daughters, Ruth Smith and husband, Roy, Kathleen Hummel, Melissa Muscovitch and husband, Mark, grandchildren, David and fiancée, Misty, Desirae and fiancé, Michael, Brianna, Ryan, Courtney and companion, Kyle, great-grandchildren, Aurora, sisters, Linda Rakowski, Elaine Fitzgerald and husband, Jerry, and brother, Donald. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.



