HUNLOCK CREEK — David A. Kliamovich, 66, of Hunlock Creek, passed away at home on Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Dave was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Albert and Helen Szafan Kliamovich.

He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School. Dave served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1972 to 1976. His military service included time on an icebreaker in the Arctic and Antarctic.

Prior to retiring, he was employed in the electrical maintenance department for 33 years at the PP&L Nuclear Power Plant in Salem Township. Throughout his tenure in this department, he formed some of his closest personal friendships.

He enjoyed being outside as much as possible, be it working, fishing or traveling. As a devout Christian, Dave is now resting peacefully with his Savior. He attended Stillwater Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lisa and Linda Kliamovich.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Carol Meade; daughter Sara, of Fort Worth, Texas; brother Dan and his wife, Bonnie, of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister Nancy Pelepko and her husband, Michael, of Lebanon; sister Jane Kliamovich, of Hunlock Creek; brother Steve and his wife, Jill, of Fairmount Springs; brother Allen and his wife, Renea, of Liberty Lake, Washington; brother Tommy and his wife, Encarna, of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as, six nieces and five nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday from the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Rd., Shickshinny, with the Rev. Scott Lyons, of the Stillwater Christian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Ross Township.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.