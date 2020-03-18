LUZERNE — David Barber, of Mill Street, Luzerne, lost his battle with Parkinson's disease March 17, 2020, at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre, where he was a guest.

Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved going to Black Lake, N.Y., to fish. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and loved all of his pets.

He is survived by numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, former wife, Ali, and step-grandsons.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and anyone who helped David at the Gardens at Wyoming Valley.

A blessing service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Memorial Shrine cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.