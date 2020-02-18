On Feb. 16, 2020, Attorney David Bradford Hiscox, 62, lost his courageous 10-year battle with multiple myeloma due to neurological complications from a clinical trial at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Throughout his battle he was supported by his loving wife, children, and family. He was a devoted and beloved husband, father, son, and brother.

David practiced law in the Wyoming Valley for 37 years where he earned the respect of his clients, colleagues and local judges. David excelled all through his academic training. He graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wesleyan University, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He began his law career at Rosenn, Jenkins, and Greenwald in 1982 and went on to become a partner in the firm. In 1997, he started his own law firm with his father, Attorney Harry Hiscox, and his best friend, Attorney Gerard Musto. David was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and served on various committees and boards including the Orphan's Court Committee of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association, the Fine Arts Fiesta Board, the Luzerne Community College Foundation Board, the First Presbyterian Search Committee, and the Wilkes-Barre Jaycees. David practiced before the Luzerne County Courts, the U.S. Eastern District Court, and the Superior and Supreme Courts of Pennsylvania.

In his youth, David was an avid runner who was captain of the cross-country team and starred on the spring track team at Meyers. He ran many races including the Boston Marathon. He was a multitalented, accomplished musician who played the piano, clarinet, tenor saxophone, and bassoon. Throughout his high school years, David was a standout member of many bands and orchestras including the prestigious District, Regional, and State Bands and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Like his two brothers, David was a self-taught, knowledgeable automotive fanatic who never passed up an opportunity to work under the hood of his car to improve its performance. David loved spending time with his family, especially during the holidays. He also enjoyed traveling, watching sporting events, dining out, cooking on the grill at home, attending various musical events, and going to movies. David also enjoyed reading and was always well informed about current worldly news and events.

He authored a novel, "Tidal Choice," set in his favored vacation destination, Cape May, N.J.

David was predeceased by his brother, Stephen C. Hiscox, and his nephew, Ian McDonnell.

Surviving are his wife, Jill, son Matthew, of Palmyra, N.J. and daughter Jessica, of Kansas City, Mo.; his parents, Atty. Harry and Beverly Hiscox, twin brother Dr. Richard Hiscox and his wife Bonnie, sisters Dr. Susan Vail, and Carol Hiscox, sister-in-law Sherry McDonnell and her husband, Joseph, sister-in-law Tammy Hiscox, nieces Corina McDonnell, Megan Hiscox, Sarah Vail, and Sophia Filali, and nephews Michael and Brandon Hiscox, Harry Hamilton, Evan Vail, and William Filali.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

Contributions in memory of David may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.