DUNMORE — David Brian Comparetta, 50, died suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, after being stricken ill at home. He and his wife, the former Jennifer Scott, would have celebrated 23 years of marriage on Aug. 17.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Barney Comparetta, of Dunmore, and the late Barabara K. Shimkus Comparetta. He was a 1986 graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of Ss. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. David worked for Local 445 as a dedicated and loyal carpenter of Landmark Construction Group Inc. on many Mericle Construction building projects. He enjoyed watching his daughter, Emily, play different sports and working on cars and attending car shows with his son, Brian. David was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Also surviving are his children, Emily and Brian Comparetta, of Dunmore; a brother, Michael Comparetta and wife Dawn, of Dunmore; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Jennie Scott, of Dunmore; a sister-in-law, Diane Gallant and husband Dan, of Roaring Brook Township; nieces Candace Comparetta, Sasha Podunajec and husband Garret, Anya Gallant and fiancé Ben Nguyen, and Kassia Gallant; nephews Zachary Gallant and Cullen Sommers; as well as uncles and numerous cousins.

The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore.

Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to an education fund being established for David's children, Emily and Brian. Checks can be made payable to PA 529, c/o Jacobi Capital Management LLC, 620 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Please enter Comparetta on the memo line.

