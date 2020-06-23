WYOMING — David C. Shales, 82, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston Township, he was the son of the late Miles and Evelyn Culver Shales.

He was a graduate of the Westmoreland High School, Kingston Township, Class of 1955, where he was a standout basketball player. After high school, he attended Wilkes College, where he played basketball for two years. Prior to his retirement, Dave was employed at Diamond Manufacturing in Wyoming for 42 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with his family and close friends. He served on the Carverton Cemetery Board and was a member of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Union.

Dave filled so many hearts with his kindness and consideration. He cared deeply about all the family and friends in his life, and particularly enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a man of integrity and the finest example of what it means to be a good and decent human being. Dave leaves a hole in our community that will be difficult to fill.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Rose Marie Morris

Surviving are his children, Andrew and his wife, Yvonne, of Collegeville; step-children; Connie Barhight and her husband, Robert; Brian Burke, of Philadelphia; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters; Ruth Ann Cook and her husband, Leonard, of Dallas; Jean Alaniz, of Kingston Township; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dave's Life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 27, in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating.

Interment will follow the celebration.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27, in the funeral home.

Family and friends may live stream the service at https://bit.ly/2YYuvLe.

An Animal Rescue donation page is running in Dave's name on Facebook under "Fundraiser for 11th Hour Rescue in Honor of David Shales." Donations can also be taken at the website of 11th Hour Rescue at https://www.ehrdogs.org/info/donate. Please note "in honor of David Shales" when donating directly on the website.

For more information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.