HARDING — David Charles Banas, 53, of Harding, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, April 19, 2020, due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

Born in Philadelphia on Jan. 9, 1967, he was a son of the late Raymond Charles Sr. and Mary Catherine (Downey) Banas. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep High School and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.

David, along with his wife, was instrumental in opening the Medicine Shoppe in Carbondale. After several years, he found his passion in the automotive industry and went on to become a sales manager for Toyota. Most recently, he worked for Koch 33 Toyota. He was also a partner with his wife in the family business, Donut Connection of Exeter.

David was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, and loved his faith. He was passionate about sports, especially the Philadelphia teams. He enjoyed traveling and going to shows and concerts with his wife and family. He loved his four dogs and always made them Instagram stars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Koukoltsios.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Dina Koukoltsios; his son, John Banas and fiancée Laura Zervoudakis, of New York City; his daughter, Julia Banas, of New Haven, Conn.; his brother, Raymond Charles Banas Jr. and wife, Ernestine, of Philadelphia; mother-in-law, Harriet Koukoltsios; sister-in-law Stasia Lawrence and husband, Shane; several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township, with Fr. Stephen Kopestonsky officiating.

The family would like to thank all of Dave's relatives, his friends, and his Koch 33 work family, who were all so supportive during his valiant battle with his illness. The family would also like to thank Dr. Michael Fath, Dr. David Greenwald and the staff at Medical Oncology for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

