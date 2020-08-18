NANTICOKE — David Chester Beggs, better known as Crockett, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, following his battle with cancer.

Born "the black sheep" of the family on June 24, 1951, he was a son of the late Hugh and Genevieve Stone Beggs of Nanticoke.

Crockett quit school at age 17, to become one of the few and the proud and joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly and fearlessly served in Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Lance Corporal and received the Vietnam Service Medal with one star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device. Upon his discharge, Dave worked for various companies including his own business, Crockett Construction, before kicking off his boots for the last time in 2002.

You either loved him, or hated him. He was as stubborn and hardheaded as they come. Crockett had a true love for Harley Davidsons, and rode as much as he could until an accident in 2008. He also loved the Philadelphia Eagles and had fights with his daughter about who loves them more (she does!). Crockett was a proud member of American Legion Post #350, Nanticoke, the former Vietnam Veterans of America Post #56, Nanticoke, ABATE and a life member of HOG.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William and John Beggs, infant grandson, Mikey and numerous friends that he considered family.

Surviving are his wife and companion of 37 years, Regina Kaminski Beggs, who had loved him since they met at Turkey Hill in 1983; his son, David Jr.; daughter, Andrea (Rob) Hazeltine; sisters, Jean (Mike) Sawchuk and Cynthia (Dave) Siergiej; brothers, Hugh (Helen) Beggs and Chet Beggs (Kathy Testa); sisters-in-law, Barbara Beggs, Carol (Al) Shoemaker, Brenda Kaminski; a brother-in-law, Mikey (Sandy) Kaminski; mother-in-law, Barbara Kaminski; his beloved grandkids, Maddox, Melina, Malcom, Madison and Bryce; his little pooch, Rosie; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in abundance.

Gina and Drea would like to thank all the wonderful nurses of Erwine's Hospice for their love and care for the past 11 months.

Viewing and visitation hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Please come as you are. No dressing up (Crockett would have a fit), weather permitting, anyone with a motorcycle, please ride.

A private blessing service will be held with the Rev. James R. Nash officiating.

Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, (he said they smell too much), please make a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation online, or by mail to 5526 W. 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096, or to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.