1/1
David Chester Beggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NANTICOKE — David Chester Beggs, better known as Crockett, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, following his battle with cancer.

Born "the black sheep" of the family on June 24, 1951, he was a son of the late Hugh and Genevieve Stone Beggs of Nanticoke.

Crockett quit school at age 17, to become one of the few and the proud and joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly and fearlessly served in Vietnam War. He attained the rank of Lance Corporal and received the Vietnam Service Medal with one star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device. Upon his discharge, Dave worked for various companies including his own business, Crockett Construction, before kicking off his boots for the last time in 2002.

You either loved him, or hated him. He was as stubborn and hardheaded as they come. Crockett had a true love for Harley Davidsons, and rode as much as he could until an accident in 2008. He also loved the Philadelphia Eagles and had fights with his daughter about who loves them more (she does!). Crockett was a proud member of American Legion Post #350, Nanticoke, the former Vietnam Veterans of America Post #56, Nanticoke, ABATE and a life member of HOG.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William and John Beggs, infant grandson, Mikey and numerous friends that he considered family.

Surviving are his wife and companion of 37 years, Regina Kaminski Beggs, who had loved him since they met at Turkey Hill in 1983; his son, David Jr.; daughter, Andrea (Rob) Hazeltine; sisters, Jean (Mike) Sawchuk and Cynthia (Dave) Siergiej; brothers, Hugh (Helen) Beggs and Chet Beggs (Kathy Testa); sisters-in-law, Barbara Beggs, Carol (Al) Shoemaker, Brenda Kaminski; a brother-in-law, Mikey (Sandy) Kaminski; mother-in-law, Barbara Kaminski; his beloved grandkids, Maddox, Melina, Malcom, Madison and Bryce; his little pooch, Rosie; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in abundance.

Gina and Drea would like to thank all the wonderful nurses of Erwine's Hospice for their love and care for the past 11 months.

Viewing and visitation hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Please come as you are. No dressing up (Crockett would have a fit), weather permitting, anyone with a motorcycle, please ride.

A private blessing service will be held with the Rev. James R. Nash officiating.

Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, (he said they smell too much), please make a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation online, or by mail to 5526 W. 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096, or to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 18, 2020
Crockett, thanks for always greeting me with that smile, and small talk whenever we ran into each other. They don't make them like that anymore. As long as those stars are shining up above, I'll always think of you. To Gina, David, baby daughter, family including friends, I offer my condolences.
Lorilee Mace
August 18, 2020
RIP David, will miss you for the rest of my life.....fly high......
Mary Galazin-Nealon
August 18, 2020
I had the honor of having David as a member in VVNW Post 56. He was an outstanding member and always willing to help in anyway. My wife Joanne and I send the deepest sympathy to his loved ones Thank you for your service Marine.
Thomas Hewitt
August 18, 2020
Thank You for your Service, Sir.

Keep-on Biking.

R.I.P.
gerald helfrich
August 18, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the Beggs family and my cousin David JR. Dave, I remember his nickname was Crockett, was first married to my cousin Margaret Jankowski in 1974 if I remember right and I was in their wedding. I still remember his parents and how nice they were. They had the wedding reception at their home in Nanticoke.
I remember Dave fixing me up with his friend CHILLA and all four of us went on a date. Must of been about March 1974 I think. I remember we went to the Wilkes-Barre Drive-in and it was all full and we had to leave! Think it was CHILLA that was also in Dave & Margaret's wedding.
Again so sorry for your loss.
Theresa Yankoski Wyzinski
August 17, 2020
Beggs Family,
His smile always made you feel loved. When needed he was there for you.
My heart broke when I heard he had passed.
Rest In Peace Little Beggs.
Love and Prayers to the family.

Jackie Albanese
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved