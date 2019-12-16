FORTY FORT — David Dragon, 56, of Forty Fort, and formerly of Plains Township, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Plains, he was the son of Barbara (Ziemba) Dragon and the late John Dragon.

David was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1981, and Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre.

He was self-employed as a landscaper and mason and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Kingston. He was an active member of the church and enjoyed donating his time landscaping and working in their beautiful gardens.

Dave was a true lover of his children, sports and nature. As his children were growing up, he enjoyed coaching his daughters' Jenkins Township softball teams and his son's football team, the Plains Yankees. Dave could be found on Friday nights on the sidelines of the Pittston Area football games as a part of the chain gang looking on as his son played. He would cheer on his daughters as they played softball and tennis in high school. Each summer the family would spend time camping at Keen Lake or hiking the falls trail at Ricketts Glen. He also enjoyed cooking. He was known for making "Dave's Killer Ribs," slab bacon and eggs over an open campfire, sausage and peppers among many other things. He always had a history story to tell, a corny joke or an explanation of anything science related, even if his kids and their friends would roll their eyes. He was a good-hearted, caring man, and he will be missed by his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his Mother Barbara are his children, David J. Dragon, of Pittston, Shaelynn Dragon, of Virginia, and Lauren Dragon, of Texas; brother Dr. John Dragon and his wife Pamela, of Chesapeake, Va., sister Dr. Karen Faillace and her husband Michael, of Dimock, nephews and nieces.

Funeral Services for David will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston, PA 18704, with Father John Hartman officiating. Those attending services are asked to go directly to church. Interment will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Plains Township. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

