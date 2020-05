Or Copy this URL to Share

FISHING CREEK TWP. — David E. Bonner, 71, of Fishing Creek Township, died May 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly. A gravesite service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Plymouth. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



