KINGSTON — David E. Smith, 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Oscar and Kathryn Seeley Smith.

David attended Hanover High School and worked for many years as the commissary supervisor for Diamond Vending/Coca-Cola. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Wilkes-Barre, where he also served as deacon, elder, choir member and interim choir director.

Music was a big part of David's life. He very much enjoyed singing duets with his beloved wife, Jean. David was also an avid hunter who loved to be out in nature in the fall. Well into his 80s, he was a member of several bowling leagues in the Wyoming Valley. David traveled throughout the U.S. and most enjoyed his time in Hawaii. He loved putting his toes in the sand at the beach. He was a hard-working, honest man who devoted his life to Jesus and his family. David was an eternal optimist who always wore a smile. He was thankful for each day and wisely spent his time on this earth as a happy, positive and enthusiastic force to all of those lucky enough to meet and know him.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Jean Barber Smith, his brother, Lee and his sister, Helen Stinson.

He is survived by his son, David, and his wife, Janet, of Noblesville, Tenn.; daughter, Kathy and her husband, Joseph Capitan, of Kingston; grandson, Joseph Capitan, his wife, Kati and their children, Charlotte and Smith, of Chadds Ford; granddaughter, Bethany Hicks, her husband, Wes and their children, Lydia and Iris, of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Karissa Kingsbury, her husband, Matthew and their children, Jack, Reed, Evelyn and Caroline, of Shickshinny; and granddaughter, Samantha Smith and her sons, Grayson and Henry, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family, with interment in Carverton Cemetery, Wyoming.

Arrangements are by Snowdon Funeral Home, Kingston.