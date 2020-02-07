MOUNTAIN TOP — David Ermish, Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Feb. 21, 1970, in Kingston, he was a son of John and Barbara Brulo Ermish of Wilkes-Barre.

David was a 1988 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and a 1992 graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

He was employed as a project manager by Frontier Communications for over 25 years.

David was a loving father, son, brother and uncle and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He also enjoyed sports and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Surviving are his sons, Derik Ermish, Mountain Top, and Sean Ermish of Hanover Township; sister Donna Matulewski and her husband, Ken, of Nanticoke; twin brother, Mark Ermish and his wife, Lori, of Pottstown; nieces and nephews, Zak, Allie and Gabi; and great nephew, Xander.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.