WILKES-BARRE — David Estus III, 52, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home, where he resided with his mother, Joan Estus, and great-nephew, Kristopher Evans Jr.

David was owner of Krystal Construction for nearly 30 years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Estus II, brother, Robert Stolarick and nephew, Robbie Stolarick.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Estus, wife, Pamela Farrell-Estus; first wife, Brenda Schultz Estus; son, David Estus IV; daughter, Krystal Zelinski; grandson, Wyatt Zelinski; sister, Deborah Evans, of Georgia; brother, Douglas Stolarick, of Georgia; sister, Donna Estus; neices, Amanda Estus, of Florida, Aimee Evans, of Georgia, Raechell Estus, and Jillian Kijewski; nephews, Kristopher Evans Sr., Joshua Kijewski, and Matthew Stolarick, of Georgia; great-neices and nephews, Zach Zamgulis, of Georgia, Kristopher Evans Jr., Deniya Hernandez, Keimani Blake, Azari Bogle, Zekeilia Bogle, Kaiden Kijewski, Alessa Kijewski, AnnMarie Kijewski, Jeremiah Kijewski, Analise Kijewski and Luna Rae Kijewski; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

"Dude" as he was known, was well loved by everyone who knew him.

Services will be scheduled at a later date due to current federal restrictions. Arrangements are by the Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.