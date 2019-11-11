BOYERTOWN — David F. Hoeschele, 93, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at his Boyertown home. He was born in Forty Fort, the son of David and Charlotte Hoeschele. He attended Kingston High School; was an Army WWII veteran; graduated from Scranton University. He was employed by General Electric as an electronic engineer where he had eight patents. GE presented the Steinmetz Award to him for his accomplishments. He developed a major break-through in satellite communication technology, and authored a book on analog to digital and digital to analog conversion techniques that is used by many universities. He is predeceased by his loving wife, June, his daughter, Joan, and brother Thomas.

He is survived by his children — David Jr. and his wife Caroline, Steven and his wife Tarah; Virginia and her husband Robert Norquest; son-in-law William Mentzer, sister-in-law Carol, eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Dickinson and Wilma James and many nieces and nephews.

His greatest joys were family hiking in the mountains and all things connected to nature.

A private ceremony will be held by the family and a memorial celebration of his life will be held in the future.