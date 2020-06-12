AVOCA — David F. Koch, 67, of Avoca, died April 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. If attending the Mass, be mindful the church is only allowed to use 25% of its maximum capacity. Kindly use your discretion. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.