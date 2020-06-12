David F. Koch
AVOCA — David F. Koch, 67, of Avoca, died April 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. If attending the Mass, be mindful the church is only allowed to use 25% of its maximum capacity. Kindly use your discretion. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
