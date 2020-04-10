WYOMING — David G. Anthony, 90, of Wyoming passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born in Wyoming, he was the son of the late David and Zillah (Jones) Anthony. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1947. He was a veteran of the United States Army. For many years, after serving in the army, he was employed with the CIA, and prior to his retirement, he was employed as an electronic technician with the FDA for 20-years.

Preceding him in death his son, David Paul Anthony, grandchildren, Jason Anthony and Amanda Dean.

Surviving is his wife of 40-years, the former Brigida Battiata; children; Margaret Clarke, of Wyoming; Sharon Anthony-Schultz and her husband, Kurt, of Saylorsburg; Ann-Marie Fleming and her husband, John, of Colo.; John J. Mitchel and his wife, Anne, of Montrose, Colo.; Michael C. Mitchel, of Longwood, Colo.; Cathryn Ricketts and her husband, Jeff, of Palmyra, Va.; grandchildren; Lisa Chofey, of Noxen; Michael Schultz, of Dickson City; great-grandchildren; Carl Anthony, Paige Dean, Hailey Marry, Sadie Schultz, Steven Guiswite; sister; Zillah Harding, of Hanover; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

