HARVEYS LAKE — David G. Boice, 66, of Harveys Lake, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born, April 19, 1953, he was a son of the late Howard S. and Louise (Evans) Boice.

Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years in May, Brenda Lee Boice; his children, Amanda Hoprich and husband Michael, and Shane Boice and wife Amanda; step-daughter, Heidi Visneski; grandchildren, Sage Visneski, Autumn Visneski, and Parker Penelope Hoprich; and two brothers, Richard and Randy Boice.

A memorial service will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at American Legion Post #967, Harveys Lake.