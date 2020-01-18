SWOYERSVILLE — David S. Hando, of Swoyersville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.

Born Jan. 5, 1948, he was a son of the late Anthony and Irene Halicki Hando.

David was a 1966 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was employed for many years at Balister Optical, Wilkes-Barre, retiring in 2010.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, the former Mildred Glasson; son Michael Hando of Swoyersville; daughter Jennifer Zambito and her husband, Corey, of Swoyersville; stepdaughter Laura Finley of Wilkes-Barre; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers James and Dennis; and sisters Theresa, Dolly and Polly.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Charles Hando; and sisters Arleen, Justine, Lenore, Patricia and Beatrice (Bootsie).

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.