KINGSTON — David J. DeFine Jr. (DJ), 63, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

He was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Florence and David DeFine. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and attended King's College. In 1981, he established The Schoolhouse Day Care Schools. He had many hobbies, including photography, winemaking, collecting diecast cars, and his YouTube channel, "DeFine Stacker." He was an avid golfer and was a member of Wyoming Valley Country Club. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph DeFine; his father, David DeFine Sr.; and his mother, Florence DeFine.

Surviving are his wife, Melissa Mae DeFine, of Kingston; daughter, Adrea Garza and husband, Travis, of Edmond, Okla.; son, Derek DeFine, of Kingston; son, Adam DeFine, of Kingston; grandchildren, Sydney, DJ, Khloe, Haven and Koti; sister, Sue Armento and husband, Jim, of Hanover Township; sister, Ann Gernhart and husband, Vern, of Plains Township; and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.