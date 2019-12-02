EDWARDSVILLE — David J. Hintel, 76, of Edwardsville, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Brooklyn, son of the late David and Marie Eckert Hintel. David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, and was formerly employed in the security field working at ground zero for many years. He was a life member of the NRA, and the DAV #28, Brooklyn, N.Y.

David is survived by his wife, the former Geraldine Larsen; son, David Hintel Jr.; brother, Donald Sheldon; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.